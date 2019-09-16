Loading articles...

Dunleavy's budget director takes reduced state role

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The top budget official in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration will take a reduced role in state government.

Dunleavy’s chief of staff, Ben Stevens, told reporters on a conference call that Donna Arduin will become an adviser to the Dunleavy administration.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Arduin was out of state Monday on personal travel.

She was the face of Dunleavy’s attempts to balance the budget by cutting services. Opponents have launched an effort to recall Dunleavy.

Stevens told reporters that Arduin’s job change didn’t have anything to do with the recall effort.

Laura Cramer will be interim director of the Office of Management and Budget until a permanent replacement is named.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

