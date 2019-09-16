Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Amid settlement talks, opioids keep taking a grim toll
by Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 16, 2019 1:14 am EDT
FILE - This Monday, June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. While the nation's attorneys general debate a legal settlement with Purdue Pharma, the opioid epidemic associated with the company's blockbuster painkiller OxyContin rages on. The drugs still kill tens of thousands of people each year with no end in sight. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
While the nation’s attorneys general debate a legal settlement with Purdue Pharma, the opioid epidemic associated with the company’s blockbuster painkiller OxyContin rages on.
The drugs still kill tens of thousands of people each year with no end in sight.
Pennsylvania’s York County investigated eight suspected overdose deaths in a single week of August — four in 24 hours. Coroner Pam Gay says it’s going to take a while to see a decline.
Purdue has entered a proposed settlement with about half the states and 2,000 local governments. But attorneys general in Pennsylvania and many other states have come out against the deal, calling it insufficient. They vow to continue litigation against the company and the family that owns it.
Associated Press writers Emery P. Dalesio in Raleigh, North Carolina; Don Babwin in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; and Mike Stobbe in New York City contributed to this report.