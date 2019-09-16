Loading articles...

Alaska announces plans for federal public safety funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Officials say Alaska is expected to get three new U.S. prosecutors as part of a federal funding increase that will address public safety in rural communities.

Alaska Public Media reported the U.S. Justice Department has approved nearly $11 million in funding from federal law enforcement programs.

The state’s Department of Public Safety will receive $6 million, which officials say will be used to address crime in local communities and tribal entities.

The award will also fund the three federal prosecutors, who will be based in Anchorage but focus on rural Alaska.

Another $5 million is earmarked for statewide tribal entities.

Groups can apply for funds beginning Oct. 1 to put toward infrastructure projects such as holding cells, as well as recruitment and retention of rural and Native law enforcement officers.

