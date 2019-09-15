Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Paul says he won't back Cheney if she runs for Senate
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 15, 2019 3:15 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says that he won’t back GOP congresswoman Liz Cheney if she decides to run for the Senate from Wyoming.
He confirmed Sunday on CNN that he’s supporting Republican Cynthia Lummis, a former House member, after days of bickering with Cheney over what he calls her support for “endless wars.” Cheney, meanwhile on NBC, doubled down on her contention that Paul’s approach “blames America first” for conflicts.
The dispute is more than bickering between two Republicans. Paul and Cheney are scions of GOP political families and the faces of factions clashing over U.S. policy in Afghanistan and the world.
The virtual shoving match, ongoing since Wednesday, seems to have been fueled by President Donald Trump’s firing of hawkish John Bolton as his national security adviser.