Paul says he won't back Cheney if she runs for Senate

FILE - In this March 5, 2019, file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney are battling over President Donald Trump's foreign policy. Both engaged in a rapid-fire exchange of tweets on Sept. 11 and 12 in which he suggested she is a warmonger and she called him a “loser.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says that he won’t back GOP congresswoman Liz Cheney if she decides to run for the Senate from Wyoming.

He confirmed Sunday on CNN that he’s supporting Republican Cynthia Lummis, a former House member, after days of bickering with Cheney over what he calls her support for “endless wars.” Cheney, meanwhile on NBC, doubled down on her contention that Paul’s approach “blames America first” for conflicts.

The dispute is more than bickering between two Republicans. Paul and Cheney are scions of GOP political families and the faces of factions clashing over U.S. policy in Afghanistan and the world.

The virtual shoving match, ongoing since Wednesday, seems to have been fueled by President Donald Trump’s firing of hawkish John Bolton as his national security adviser.

The Associated Press

