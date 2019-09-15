Loading articles...

Gun control must include background checks, Dems tell Trump

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks at a news conference following a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders in Congress are telling President Donald Trump that any proposal on gun control must include a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer say they spoke Sunday with President Donald Trump, who may announce as soon as this coming week what measures he supports.

The Democrats say any proposal lacking the House legislation “will not get the job done.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declined to hold a vote, saying it’s not clear Trump would sign the proposal into law.

Pelosi and Schumer say that if Trump endorses the House legislation and gets McConnell to act, they’d join the president “for a historic signing ceremony at the Rose Garden.”

The Associated Press


