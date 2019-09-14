Loading articles...

Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Little Italy

Last Updated Sep 14, 2019 at 11:56 pm EDT

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Little Italy.

Police were called to Mansfield Avenue and Grace Street between College and Dundas Streets around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was found with serious stab wounds.

Officers are looking for a man in his 20s wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans.

