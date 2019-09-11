Loading articles...

Yahoo Japan plans tender offer for retailer Zozo at $3.7B

TOKYO — Yahoo Japan Corp. says it will put up a tender offer, estimated at 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion), for Zozo Inc., a Japanese online retailer started by a celebrity tycoon.

Yahoo Japan announced the plan Thursday, which includes a business alliance with Zozo.

Zozo Chief Executive Yusaku Maezawa is known for lavish spending on artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat, a Stradivarius violin and a future trip to the moon.

Maezawa, who owns nearly 37% of the company, will step down and sell nearly 93 million shares of his more than 112 million shares, according to the plan.

Yahoo Japan will own up to 50.1% under the tender offer, set for early October, it said.

Maezawa has drawn a great deal of attention in the relatively conservative Japanese business world.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
Warden ramps to eastbound 401 clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:32 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 8:30 PM UPDATE: Rain is affecting the west end right now from Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, and Hamilton. @680NEWS @680NEW…
Latest Weather
Read more