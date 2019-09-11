Loading articles...

Turkish high court to review Wikipedia appeal against ban

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s highest court is scheduled to review Wikipedia’s appeal against the Turkish government’s more than two-year ban on the online encyclopedia.

Turkey blocked access to Wikipedia from the country in April 2017 over the website’s refusal to remove content that the government said was part of a “smear campaign” against Turkey. The ban was implemented under a law that allows the government to bar websites deemed to pose a national security threat.

Wikipedia says the ban violates citizens’ rights to access to information and freedom of expression. It petitioned the Turkish constitutional Court for an overturn of the ban.

The constitutional Court was expected Wednesday to discuss whether the government’s blanket ban on Wikipedia violates freedom of expression.

Wikipedia has also petitioned the European Court of Human Rights.

The Associated Press

