The Latest: 'Freeport flag ladies' wave flags one final time

Elaine Greene, right, accompanied by JoAnn Miller, and Carmen Footer, speaks to a reporter on Main Street, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Freeport, Maine. The three women known as the "Freeport flag ladies," who've been waving the Stars and Stripes every week since the 9/11 attacks are retiring the tradition. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FREEPORT, Maine — The Latest on Freeport flag ladies’ final salute to 9-11: (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Several hundred people have joined three women who hoisted the Stars and Stripes for a final time in Maine, ending a flag-waving tradition that began after the 9-11 attacks.

Elaine Greene, who’s the youngest of the three at 74, says age is taking a toll.

Wednesday marked the end of the weekly events that began after the terrorist attacks 18 years ago.

With the nation reeling, Greene wanted to do something to help. She grabbed a flag and began waving it. Motorists honked their approval. The simple patriotic act played out weekly over the years in Freeport, Maine.

A crowd showed appreciation Wednesday. Seventy-seven-year-old Navy veteran Paul Loveless drove down from Brunswick, saying it was the least he could do to support the women who came out “in rain, snow, sleet, freezing cold.”

___

6 a.m.

The Associated Press



