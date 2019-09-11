Loading articles...

Sudan's government, rebels agree on roadmap for peace

CAIRO — Sudan’s newly appointed government and rebel leaders have charted a roadmap aimed at ending war between the two sides following the military’s ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir in April.

The two sides signed an initial deal Thursday after three days of negotiations in South Sudan’s capital, Juba. Sudan has been convulsed by rebellions in its far-flung provinces for decades.

Talks will begin on Oct. 14, with the goal of reaching a peace agreement within two months, according to the initial agreement, obtained by The Associated Press.

The sides agreed on trust-building measures, including the release of all war prisoners. The make-up of a new legislative body and the appointment of regional governors will also be delayed until a deal is reached.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @YRP: YRP are in the area of Alden Rd. & Esna Park Dr. Markham for a serious mvc involving a motorcycle. The intersection will be closed…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:25 PM
Feels like July this afternoon. After a cooler than usual September we are basking in heat and humidity. Risk of…
Latest Weather
Read more