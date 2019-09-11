Loading articles...

Richmond region travel and tourism spending jumps 5% in 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — A new study has good news for the Richmond region’s tourism industry.

Travel and tourism spending increased 5% in 2018 when compared with the previous year.

The study released Tuesday by the U.S. Travel Association found that the region saw 7.7 million visitors last year. Tourism generated more than $2.6 billion in local spending.

The study was commissioned by the Virginia Tourism Corp., the state’s travel promotion agency.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bulk of the spending, about $963.5 million, took place in Henrico County. The city of Richmond ranked second in the region in tourism spending, with $800.2 million in tourism revenue.

Statewide, tourism resulted in 234,000 jobs and $1.78 billion in state and local taxes.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
CRASH - Kingston Road at Birchcliffe. Eastbound lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
As of 3am (Sept11) @jilltaylor680 says the rain is pretty much out of the way for #Toronto GTA. Most of the day wil…
Latest Weather
Read more