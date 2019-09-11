Loading articles...

Retrial ordered in bias case against noted restaurant group

SAN FRANCISCO — A California judge is ordering a retrial in a pregnancy discrimination case brought against the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group.

The celebrated chef and his acclaimed restaurants — Per Se in New York and the French Laundry in California — were cleared of wrongdoing by a jury in a June trial, which the plaintiff Vanessa Scott-Allen then appealed.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wednesday that Napa County Superior Court judge Victoria Wood agreed with Scott-Allen’s argument that there was not enough evidence to justify the verdict. She says there was misconduct by the jury and defence counsel.

Scott-Allen worked at Per Se for five years before requesting a transfer to Keller’s Napa Valley restaurant. She claimed she was let go after telling her bosses she was pregnant.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB QEW approaching Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 8:30 PM UPDATE: Rain is affecting the west end right now from Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, and Hamilton. @680NEWS @680NEW…
Latest Weather
Read more