Loading articles...

Multiple people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police in Florida’s capital city say a suspect is in custody after multiple stabbings in an industrial area.

The Tallahassee Police Department says in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. Tallahassee police say the stabbing victims required immediate medical attention.

No further details were immediately given.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Hwy 9 from Airport road to hwy 50 is closed for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Don’t zoom in on this picture if you don’t want to see the 🍁 changing colour already! @jilltaylor680 says it will f…
Latest Weather
Read more