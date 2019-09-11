Loading articles...

Lawsuit over profits from Fox series "Bones" is settled

LOS ANGELES — A lawsuit over profits between the producers and stars of the show “Bones” and 21st Century Fox has been settled.

The two sides in the long-running lawsuit over the hit Fox TV show filed documents saying the lawsuit was settled in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

The terms and other details of the deal are confidential.

A private arbitrator had awarded “Bones” stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel along with the show’s producers about $178 million after trial.

A judge then threw out $128 million of the award — the portion that was for punitive damages — leaving the plaintiffs with about $50 million. The plaintiffs were appealing the reduction when the lawsuit was settled.

Neither side had any comment, saying only that the lawsuit was settled amicably.

The Associated Press

