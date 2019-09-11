Grains higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Wedneesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 3 cents at $4.83 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .60 cent at $3.45 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 6 cents at $2.79 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced 8.20 cents at 8.5360 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 3.24 cents at $0.9762 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 3.24 cents at $1.3555 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .24 cent at .6028 a pound.

The Associated Press