Elementary teachers being asked for strike mandate

Last Updated Sep 11, 2019 at 11:10 am EDT

Vacant desks are pictured at the front of a empty classroom is pictured at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Elementary teachers are set to start voting on a strike mandate.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says a central strike vote among its 83,000 members will take place over the next two months.

The union says it’s members will be asked for their support for ETFO priorities which include “class size and class structure” and “the full protection of Full-Day Kindergarten.”

“ETFO’s goal is to reach an agreement at the central bargaining table without having to take job action,” the union said in a statement. “It is committed to continuing negotiations at the bargaining table until a fair and reasonable collective agreement can be reached for public elementary educators in Ontario.”

More to come

