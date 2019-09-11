Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Elementary teachers being asked for strike mandate
by News Staff
Posted Sep 11, 2019 11:06 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 11, 2019 at 11:10 am EDT
Vacant desks are pictured at the front of a empty classroom is pictured at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Elementary teachers are set to start voting on a strike mandate.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says a central strike vote among its 83,000 members will take place over the next two months.
The union says it’s members will be asked for their support for ETFO priorities which include “class size and class structure” and “the full protection of Full-Day Kindergarten.”
“ETFO’s goal is to reach an agreement at the central bargaining table without having to take job action,” the union said in a statement. “It is committed to continuing negotiations at the bargaining table until a fair and reasonable collective agreement can be reached for public elementary educators in Ontario.”