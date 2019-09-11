Loading articles...

Alberta investigating after medical examiner uses truck trailer for body storage

A security guard keeps an eye on a trailer where where bodies were reportedly stored in rented trailer as medical examiner copes with space shortage in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday September 11, 2019. The Alberta government is investigating after video surfaced showing the medical examiner's office using a truck trailer to store dead bodies, with one corpse being roughly hauled and handled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is investigating after video surfaced showing a medical examiner’s office using a truck trailer to store dead bodies and one corpse being roughly hauled and handled.

The Justice Department says in a statement that it wants answers and expects all workers involved to follow policies ensuring deceased people are treated with dignity.

The investigation follows a CBC story and a video showing a purported funeral home employee dragging and tugging on a body bag to get it off the truck beside a busy commuter road near the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton.

The CBC also reported that internal medical examiner office emails say the refrigerated trailer was brought in last week to handle a sudden spike in bodies.

The emails also included inter-office concerns on storing bodies that way.

Opposition NDP critic David Shepherd agrees the government needs to get some answers, but it first needs to apologize to the families of the deceased.

“These are people’s loved ones, their family. And when they are giving them over into government care, that is with the trust that they’re going to be handled with dignity and with respect,” Shepherd said Wednesday.

“What I saw on that video was frankly, I think, a betrayal of that trust.”

The trailer, with a ramp attached and a security guard standing nearby, was still parked beside the office Wednesday morning.

A Justice Department statement said the medical examiner is reissuing its guidelines to funeral homes to make clear that body removal must be done with dignity.

“The claims of how one of the deceased in our care was handled are very concerning, and we are currently investigating,” said the statement.

“Dignity is expected to be shown at all times to the deceased, and the (chief medical examiner) guidelines appear to not have been followed today.”

 

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 404 ramp to WB 401 is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:25 PM
Feels like July this afternoon. After a cooler than usual September we are basking in heat and humidity. Risk of…
Latest Weather
Read more