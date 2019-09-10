Loading articles...

U of Tennessee sells design of bullied boy's homemade shirt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Florida boy who was bullied over his homemade University of Tennessee shirt now has fans of his own.

News outlets report the Knoxville school is now selling shirts featuring the boy’s hand-drawn design, which also has been painted onto the Rock , a longtime 97.5 ton campus landmark made of dolomite stone. The school’s VolShop website says a portion of sales proceeds will be donated to the STOMP Out Bullying non-profit.

The boy’s teacher shared his story on Facebook, noting that his excitement for his school’s college colours day turned to devastation after he was bullied at lunch last week. Her widely shared post led the school to send the boy a care package replete with heartfelt notes and Vols gear that he shared with his class.

The Associated Press

