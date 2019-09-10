Loading articles...

Minnesota lawmakers will hear disputed assisted suicide bill

Marianne Turnbull poses Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in her St. Paul, Minn. home. She used to be a clinical social worker for the St. Paul Public Schools but had to retire in 2015 after she was diagnosed. She has stage IV ovarian cancer and will be among the people testifying Wednesday, September 11, before the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Policy Committee in a public hearing in support of the End-of-Life Option Act. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman with terminal cancer will tell her story Wednesday before a Minnesota House committee that is considering a bill to let adults with less than six months to live get medication to end their lives.

Marianne Turnbull of St. Paul, who has been living with stage IV ovarian cancer since 2015, says she will tell lawmakers she wants to live as long as she can but that she also wants the right to choose a peaceful death over long suffering.

The bill is patterned after an Oregon law that has been in effect for more 20 years and has spread to seven other states plus the District of Columbia. But the idea faces tough opposition from the Catholic Church and allied groups.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: Yonge just reopened north of Eglinton.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:33 AM
Summer is definitely not over yet. 🥵Heat and humidity builds today and especially tomorrow. More weather details w…
Latest Weather
Read more