Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Minnesota lawmakers will hear disputed assisted suicide bill
by Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 10, 2019 1:55 pm EDT
Marianne Turnbull poses Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in her St. Paul, Minn. home. She used to be a clinical social worker for the St. Paul Public Schools but had to retire in 2015 after she was diagnosed. She has stage IV ovarian cancer and will be among the people testifying Wednesday, September 11, before the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Policy Committee in a public hearing in support of the End-of-Life Option Act. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MINNEAPOLIS — A woman with terminal cancer will tell her story Wednesday before a Minnesota House committee that is considering a bill to let adults with less than six months to live get medication to end their lives.
Marianne Turnbull of St. Paul, who has been living with stage IV ovarian cancer since 2015, says she will tell lawmakers she wants to live as long as she can but that she also wants the right to choose a peaceful death over long suffering.
The bill is patterned after an Oregon law that has been in effect for more 20 years and has spread to seven other states plus the District of Columbia. But the idea faces tough opposition from the Catholic Church and allied groups.