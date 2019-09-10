Loading articles...

Man dies after accident at Scarborough construction site

Toronto police say a man who was injured in an industrial accident at a Scarborough construction site has died.

Police say they were called to the scene at McCowan Road and Bushby Drive just after 1 p.m.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come

