India, Nepal inaugurate cross border oil pipeline

KATHMANDU, Nepal — The leaders of India and Nepal have inaugurated South Asia’s first cross country oil pipeline, allowing the Himalayan nation of Nepal to receive an uninterrupted supply of oil from its large southern neighbour.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Khadga Prasad Oli, hit the switch simultaneously Tuesday from their offices in New Delhi and Kathmandu to open the 69-kilometre (43-mile) pipeline, which will bring gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene across the border to Nepal.

The two leaders hailed the pipeline as another step in the friendship between the two nations.

Nepal imports all of its oil products from India. Disturbances in the border area have in the past led to disruptions of the supply.

The Associated Press

