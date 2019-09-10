Loading articles...

In Brazil, president's son questions democracy

RIO DE JANEIRO — One of the sons of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has caused an uproar with a tweet saying democracy is slowing development in Latin America’s biggest country.

Carlos Bolsonaro said that “The transformation that Brazil wants will not happen at the speed we are aiming for in democratic ways.”

That alarmed many because his father has often praised Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

The head of Brazil’s bar association said, “No attack on democracy can be accepted, nor can authoritarian impulses be normalized.”

The son tried to calm things in a follow-up tweet Tuesday, saying that “democratically, things don’t change quickly. It’s a fact.” He said it became “a justification for those who demand urgent changes.”

Carlos Bolsonaro is a Rio de Janeiro city councilman.

The Associated Press

