Goodale and Sajjan to visit Halifax today to survey Dorian recovery efforts

HALIFAX — Two federal cabinet ministers will be in Halifax today to survey recovery efforts from the damaging hit by post-tropical storm Dorian over the weekend.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will look things over with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Hundreds of troops from New Brunswick’s CFB Gagetown are in Halifax, many of them donning chainsaws to help clean up the tangled mess of fallen trees and power lines.

With help from power crews from Quebec, Ontario, Florida and Maine, utility companies in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. are working to restore power to the some 125,000 homes and businesses still off the grid as of early this morning.

Many schools across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island were closed Monday, and emergency officials have been urging people to stay home for their own safety and to give cleanup crews the room they need to work. 

Public schools in Nova Scotia are to remain closed today.

The Canadian Press

