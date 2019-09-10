Loading articles...

Former attorney general of El Salvador now fellow at FIU

MIAMI — The former attorney general of El Salvador is joining a Florida university. Douglas Meléndez Ruíz will lead workshops on justice reform and anti-corruption at Florida International University and in Central America

Ruiz’s high-level corruption cases put a former president, a judge and his own predecessor behind bars. FIU says he joined the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs as a senior fellow.

Meléndez Ruíz will lead a series of workshops and capacity-building programs on justice reform and anti-corruption at FIU and in Central America. He arrived as part of a grant this summer and will start this fall.

Previous fellows include Manny Diaz, former mayor of Miami. Current fellows include David J. Kramer, former assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labour under President George W. Bush.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:05 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
Summer is definitely not over yet. 🥵Heat and humidity builds today and especially tomorrow. More weather details w…
Latest Weather
Read more