Florida teen arrested in plot to have someone kill parents

UMATILLA, Fla. — Authorities say they’ve arrested a Florida high school student on charges of trying to find someone to kill her parents with $1,300 she took from their debit card.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the murder-for-hire plot came to light after a student at a nearby high school told a Lake County Sheriff’s school resource officer the 17-year-old Umatilla High School student had paid another friend “a lot of money” to kill her parents.

The girl was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder.

Investigators say she stole her parents’ debit card and used $100 to buy cocaine. She gave $400 to a friend to find someone to kill her parents.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Fred Jones tells the newspaper he doesn’t know the motive for the plot.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

The Associated Press

