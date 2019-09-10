Loading articles...

Dutch shooting claims 4th life as 27-year-old woman dies

In this image made from video provided by Media TV, police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting in Dordrecht, Netherlands, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Police in the Netherlands have tweeted that three people have been killed and one other person has been seriously wounded in a shooting in a residential neighborhood in the city of Dordrecht. (Media TV via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police say a 27-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a shooting that also claimed the lives of two children and a police officer.

Police said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the woman, whose identity was not released, died following the “family drama” in the city of Dordrecht.

On Monday night, police said that two children, who were aged 8 and 12, had died along with a 35-year-old police officer, who was suspected of being the shooter.

Police have not said if the victims are related, but say the shooting in a house on the southern edge of Dordrecht is believed to be a family incident.

