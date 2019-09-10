Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister keeps seat

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister has recaptured his seat of Fort Whyte in southwest Winnipeg in the provincial election.

Pallister first won the seat in a byelection in 2012 after he became party leader.

He was handily re-elected again in the 2016 election.

The Fort Whyte seat was created in 1999 and has always been held by the Tories.

 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 at the 409 express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:27 PM
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: #ICYMI September 10th marks the climatological peak of #hurricane season, which means there are still over two months to go!…
Latest Weather
Read more