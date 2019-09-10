CP NewsAlert: Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister keeps seat

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister has recaptured his seat of Fort Whyte in southwest Winnipeg in the provincial election.

Pallister first won the seat in a byelection in 2012 after he became party leader.

He was handily re-elected again in the 2016 election.

The Fort Whyte seat was created in 1999 and has always been held by the Tories.

The Canadian Press