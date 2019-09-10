Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew keeps seat

WINNIPEG — NDP Leader Wab Kinew has been re-elected in the constituency of Fort Rouge in the Manitoba election.

The seat south of downtown Winnipeg has long been an NDP stronghold.

Green party Leader James Beddome, who lives in the area, was trying to topple Kinew.

Beddome has run unsuccessfully five times — each time in a different constituency.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 at the 409 express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:27 PM
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: #ICYMI September 10th marks the climatological peak of #hurricane season, which means there are still over two months to go!…
Latest Weather
Read more