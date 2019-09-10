Loading articles...

1 dead, 19 people injured in German hospital fire

BERLIN — Officials say one person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf.

City authorities said Tuesday that the fire broke out late Monday at Duesseldorf’s Marienhospital.

A 77-year-old man died at the scene.

Duesseldorf fire service spokesman Christopher Schuster said seven people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation, four of them life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Associated Press

