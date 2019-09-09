Loading articles...

LaQuan Smith brings sexy back in NY Fashion Week collection

This Sept. 8, 2019 photo taken from video shows the latest fashion by LaQuan Smith being modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Aron Ranen)

NEW YORK — LaQuan Smith turned to cowboys and bikers for spring-summer inspiration, bringing a sexy edge to his designs at New York Fashion Week.

The designer made liberal use of animal prints, Western influences and unconventional cutouts.

There were pants reminiscent of riding chaps in a cow print with a cutout in the front and metallic snakeskin short shorts with a matching bandeau top under a snakeskin trench. Models wore black Western hats, transparent pointed-toe heels, cowboy boots and graphic tees saying, “I will not, not be rich” and “Jordan Smith Hoedown.”

Smith says his show Sunday was all about female empowerment.

Among his walkers was Trevor Jackson of the TV show “grown-ish.”

Ragan Clark, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB 401 at Dixon - right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Heat warnings have been issued for extreme southwestern Ontario ahead of a brief warm up mid-week. The GTA can exp…
Latest Weather
Read more