LaQuan Smith brings sexy back in NY Fashion Week collection
by Ragan Clark, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 9, 2019 4:07 pm EDT
This Sept. 8, 2019 photo taken from video shows the latest fashion by LaQuan Smith being modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Aron Ranen)
NEW YORK — LaQuan Smith turned to cowboys and bikers for spring-summer inspiration, bringing a sexy edge to his designs at New York Fashion Week.
The designer made liberal use of animal prints, Western influences and unconventional cutouts.
There were pants reminiscent of riding chaps in a cow print with a cutout in the front and metallic snakeskin short shorts with a matching bandeau top under a snakeskin trench. Models wore black Western hats, transparent pointed-toe heels, cowboy boots and graphic tees saying, “I will not, not be rich” and “Jordan Smith Hoedown.”
Smith says his show Sunday was all about female empowerment.
Among his walkers was Trevor Jackson of the TV show “grown-ish.”