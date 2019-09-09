Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Friendly Giant' puppeteer and radio talent Rod Coneybeare has died
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 9, 2019 4:05 pm EDT
TORONTO — Rod Coneybeare, who was the puppeteer of Rusty the Rooster and Jerome the Giraffe on the CBC-TV children’s series “The Friendly Giant,” has died.
His son, filmmaker Wilson Coneybeare, says his father died in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday at age 89.
He says his father had been suffering from pneumonia and “went quickly, surrounded by family.”
Coneybeare also provided the voice and words of Jerome and Rusty on “The Friendly Giant,” which ran from 1958 to 1985.
The two characters were the main puppet companions of host Bob Homme.
Coneybeare, who was born in Belleville, Ont., also produced, wrote and acted in CBC Radio’s horror-fantasy series “Out of This World” in the 1950s.
The Canadian Press
