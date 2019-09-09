Loading articles...

Father of Country Music's museum to get temporary home

MERIDIAN, Miss. — The home-town museum honouring the singer called the father of country music will open in temporary space while renovation continues on its new permanent home.

Meridian community development director Laura Carmichael says officials expect a surge of interest in Rodgers after PBS airs an eight-part Ken Burns-produced documentary starting Sept. 15. She tells The Meridian Star they want to be ready for that added interest.

Jimmie Rodgers was the first performer inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He also was called the Singing Brakeman because he worked on railroads.

The Jimmie Rodgers Museum in Meridian has been closed since May 2018, awaiting a merger with a railroad museum as the Jimmie Rodgers Railroad and Music Museum.

The Jimmie Rodgers Museum will open temporarily in another downtown building.

The Associated Press

