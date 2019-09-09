Loading articles...

Documents appear to show Sarah Palin's husband wants divorce

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Court documents appear to show that the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce.

The papers, which provide only initials, were filed Friday by T.M.P. against S.L.P. Todd Palin’s middle name is Mitchell and Sarah Palin’s middle name is Louise.

The documents say the couple married Aug. 29, 1988 — the same as the Palins. Birthdates for the two also correspond.

The documents say the couple has a minor child identified as T.P.V.P. who was born April 18, 2008. The Palins’ youngest child, Trig Paxson Van Palin, was born that day.

Anchorage attorney Kimberlee Colbo is representing T.M.P. and also has represented Dakota Meyer in his divorce from the Palins’ eldest daughter, Bristol.

Colbo didn’t immediately respond with comment.

Rachel D’Oro, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB 401 at Dixon - right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Heat warnings have been issued for extreme southwestern Ontario ahead of a brief warm up mid-week. The GTA can exp…
Latest Weather
Read more