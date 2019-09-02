Loading articles...

Three dead, two injured in highway crash on southern New Brunswick highway

MONCTON, N.B. — Three people have died after a car lost control and rolled over Sunday evening on a highway in southern New Brunswick.

A spokesman for the RCMP says a car was travelling west on Highway 2 near exit 465 in Dieppe when the crash occurred at about 5:45 p.m.

Sgt. Mario Maillet says that two people died at the scene of the crash and a third person died later in hospital.

There were five people in the vehicle, and Maillet says the driver and one passenger were treated but do not have life-threatening injuries.

A section of the highway was closed for over 12 hours and reopened at 5 a.m. Monday.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

 

The Canadian Press

