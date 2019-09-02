Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Three dead, two injured in highway crash on southern New Brunswick highway
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 2, 2019 8:50 am EDT
MONCTON, N.B. — Three people have died after a car lost control and rolled over Sunday evening on a highway in southern New Brunswick.
A spokesman for the RCMP says a car was travelling west on Highway 2 near exit 465 in Dieppe when the crash occurred at about 5:45 p.m.
Sgt. Mario Maillet says that two people died at the scene of the crash and a third person died later in hospital.
There were five people in the vehicle, and Maillet says the driver and one passenger were treated but do not have life-threatening injuries.
A section of the highway was closed for over 12 hours and reopened at 5 a.m. Monday.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.
The Canadian Press
