Palestinian women protest after suspected honour killing

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Hundreds of Palestinian women have protested in front of the prime minister’s office to demand an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman whom many suspect was the victim of a so-called honour killing.

Israa Ghrayeb, 21, died last month after being hospitalized with severe injuries. Friends and women’s rights groups suspect her male relatives attacked her over a video shared online that purportedly showed her out with a man who had proposed to her.

The family says she jumped from a balcony of their home after being “possessed by demons.”

In conservative areas across the Middle East, women have been murdered by male relatives over suspicions they brought shame to the family by violating strict rules on relationships.

The protesters on Monday called for tougher laws protecting women.

The Associated Press

