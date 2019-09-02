Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man killed in shootout with New York City police
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 2, 2019 7:02 am EDT
New York City police say a man was killed in a shootout with officers in Brooklyn.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a news conference that three officers in a patrol car early Monday saw a masked man, who fled when they tried to speak to him.
The masked man fired “numerous rounds” at the pursuing police car and then exchanged gunfire with one officer who had exited the car beforehand. The man fled, but police received a report 30 minutes later about a man trying to break into a nearby backyard.
In the backyard, six more officers exchanged gunfire with the man, who was taken into custody and pronounced dead at a hospital. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.
Monahan says the officers were “OK.”
The Associated Press
