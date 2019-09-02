Loading articles...

10 students injured in Chinese elementary school attack

BEIJING — Chinese media say 10 students have been injured in an attack at an elementary school in central China.

The attack occurred about 8 a.m. Monday on the first day of the new semester in Enshi city in Hubei province. The wounded students were taken to a hospital.

Media reports say police are holding the suspect for investigation. The motive of the attack was unclear and no further details were immediately available.

In June last year, two children were stabbed to death by a man outside an elementary school in Shanghai.

In April last year, nine were killed and more than a dozen injured outside a middle school in northwestern Shaanxi province by an attacker who allegedly was a former pupil seeking revenge for having been bullied.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
NB 427 at Fasken - the right lane is blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 58 minutes ago
Happy Labour Day! We’ll start off with cloudy skies but see some sunshine by the afternoon! Today’s Guaranteed High is 24°!
Latest Weather
Read more