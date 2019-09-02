Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
10 students injured in Chinese elementary school attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 2, 2019 6:42 am EDT
BEIJING — Chinese media say 10 students have been injured in an attack at an elementary school in central China.
The attack occurred about 8 a.m. Monday on the first day of the new semester in Enshi city in Hubei province. The wounded students were taken to a hospital.
Media reports say police are holding the suspect for investigation. The motive of the attack was unclear and no further details were immediately available.
In June last year, two children were stabbed to death by a man outside an elementary school in Shanghai.
In April last year, nine were killed and more than a dozen injured outside a middle school in northwestern Shaanxi province by an attacker who allegedly was a former pupil seeking revenge for having been bullied.
The Associated Press
