Loading articles...

Tropical storm forms off western Mexico; no threat to land

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Juliette has formed in the eastern Pacific far off Mexico’s west coast and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, though forecasters say it isn’t likely to pose any threat to land.

At midafternoon Sunday, the storm had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It was centred about 455 miles (735 kilometres) southwest of the Mexican port of Manzanillo and was moving to the northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Juliette is expected to follow a northwestward course during the week, roughly paralleling Mexico’s Pacific coast well out to sea.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:09 PM
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened WB Gardiner approaching Parklawn.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:57 PM
Our weather specialist @michellemackey is live-tracking Hurricane #Dorian on @680NEWS. The category 5 storm has now…
Latest Weather
Read more