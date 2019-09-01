Police, family members appeal to driver in fatal Scarborough hit-and-run

Police and family members are appealing to a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough on Friday night to come forward and do the right thing.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman was crossing Sheppard Avenue from the south to the north side of the street near Abbotsfield Gate at around 10:23 p.m. while on her way to work when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle and knocked to the ground.

Police say the driver made no attempt to stop and fled the scene.

Some passersby attempted to administer first aid to the woman but despite the best efforts she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Come forward, it’s in your best interest,” said Sgt. Carm Zambri with Traffic Services. “The best thing you can do for your own benefit, for the benefit of the family and for the benefit of this poor woman, just give her the dignity of having some of these questions answered.”

Family members joined police on Sunday in appealing for the driver to come forward.

“You did something terrible, be honest with yourself, come forward because it’s really difficult for the family to deal with this situation right now,” said Malcolm Jones, the uncle of the deceased woman. “It will live with you for the rest of your life.”

Police and family are appealing for driver and witnesses to come forward after a 35 year old Scarborough woman was killed by a hit and run driver at Sheppard/Abbotsfield Gate Friday night. @680NEWS @CityNews. #Video Friday's story: https://t.co/HrJSzq0W0J pic.twitter.com/T9LhksVuMq — Ken Townsend (@KenTownsend) September 1, 2019

Jones added the incident has been stressful, unsettling and heartbreaking for the family.

“Just not knowing what happened, that’s the most difficult part. It’s been really upsetting that someone would do something like this and not come forward.”

Police say they are also looking to speak with a woman that identified herself as a nurse and was one of those who attempted first aid on the victim. Unfortunately, they say she left before giving her name to police.

“We’d like that person to come forward to give us some additional information that could assist us in solving this,” said Sgt. Carm Zambri with Traffic Services.

Zambri said they are also searching for a light coloured vehicle of interest who may have witnessed the incident or have additional information.

Investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle except to say that there was some evidence left at the scene.

“We suspect that this vehicle would have front end damage,” said Zambri, who also appealed to anyone that may have some information or may know the driver of the vehicle.

“Neighbours, family – if they notice a vehicle that has recent front end damage to it or a vehicle that they notice all of a sudden since Friday night isn’t parked where it’s normally being parked …Any miniscule amount of information would be of great assistance.”

“Perhaps this person that fled the scene, it was a spontaneous, impulsive decision that they made. Come forward now.”