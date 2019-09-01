Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Netanyahu calls to boycott Israeli channel behind HBO show
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 1, 2019 4:20 am EDT
JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for a boycott of an Israeli TV channel for producing the new HBO docudrama “Our Boys,” which he condemned as anti-Semitic.
Netanyahu says the series slanders Israel internationally. The show, co-created by Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers, presents a dramatized rendition of the chaotic events of June 2014 following the abduction of three Israeli teens in the West Bank. It set off a cascade of events leading to that summer’s Gaza war.
Netanyahu was widely condemned Sunday for the remarks, part of his pre-election assault on the media.
Netanyahu has previously accused the Keshet network of “committing a terror attack against democracy.” The station aired leaked reports of police investigation into corruption charges against him.
Netanyahu says Keshet executives tarnish him “on a daily basis.”