Venezuela says it has proof of anti-Maduro plot in Colombia
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 31, 2019 2:26 pm EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2019 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro lead a rally condemning the economic sanctions imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro announced on Thursday, Aug. 29, that his delegates will start meeting again with the opposition to restart negotiations. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials say they have proof of paramilitary training camps operating in neighbouring Colombia where groups are purportedly plotting attacks to undermine President Nicolás Maduro.
Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez appeared on state television Saturday accusing Colombia’s President Iván Duque of doing nothing to stop it.
The accusation comes amid mounting tensions between the South American nations. A group of leftist guerrillas announced days earlier they’re taking up arms again in Colombia and Duque has accused Venezuela’s socialist government of harbouring Colombia’s guerrillas.
Maduro’s spokesman, Rodríguez, showed satellite images and co-ordinates of what he described as three paramilitary training camps along the border in Colombia.
He also said they’ve thwarted a terrorist plot to detonate explosions targeting two special police units and the Palace of Justice in Caracas.