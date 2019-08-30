Loading articles...

US official: Cyprus on right track in money laundering fight

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A U.S. congresswoman says Cyprus is making headway in dispelling the notion that the east Mediterranean island nation’s banks have acted as a laundry service for Russian oligarchs.

Rep. Maxine Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, says that US-Cyprus co-operation in tackling money laundering “is beginning to pay off.”

She says although more work needs to be done, discussions with Cypriot officials during a bi-partisan visit to the country “leave us confident that Cyprus is up to the challenge.”

Cyprus’ finance minister on Friday hailed Waters’ statement as recognition of Cyprus’ progress and of its willingness work with other countries to combat money laundering.

Cyprus had been dogged by accusations that its banks were used to launder millions in ill-gotten gains, especially from Russia.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
EB 401 / 427 - right lane blocked with a stalled truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:02 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: #Dorian continues to intensify but the cloud tops (in the white at the core) are incredibly cold. Expecting this to be a ma…
Latest Weather
Read more