Losses in energy sector offsets other gains on TSX in late-morning trading

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading as losses in the energy sector were offset in part by gains in the industrial and materials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.69 points at 16,379.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.86 points at 26,309.39. The S&P 500 index was down 8.56 points at 2,916.02, while the Nasdaq composite was down 50.67 points at 7,922.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.20 cents US compared with an average of 75.21 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was down US$1.89 at US$54.82 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 2.2 cents at US$2.274 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.40 at US$1,538.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.10 cents at US$2.5665 a pound.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

