Kristen Stewart wants to elevate Seberg beyond the haircut

Actress Kristen Stewart gestures to photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Seberg' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

VENICE, Italy — Kristen Stewart says she only knew Jean Seberg as an image. She portrays the late “Breathless” actress in “Seberg,” which premiered at the 76th Venice Film Festival Friday.

The film explores the FBI’s surveillance program to target Seberg in the late 1960s for her association with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

Stewart says she came to admire Seberg for her sacrifice on behalf of people she loved and hopes that with this film people know her for more than the short haircut.

Director Benedict Andrews noted that the film premiered on the 40th anniversary of her death.

The film co-stars Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz and Jack O’Connell and will be released by Amazon Studios.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press




