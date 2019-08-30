Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indiana governor 'disgusted' by texts official sent intern
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 30, 2019 11:11 am EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’s “disgusted” by inappropriate text messages that a top official from the state’s child welfare agency sent to a college intern before he abruptly resigned in July.
Holcomb commented on Todd Meyer’s resignation from the state Department of Child Services after The Indianapolis Star published a story Thursday about dozens of personal texts he had sent to the female intern, sometimes late at night and on weekends.
Among other things, he texted that he wanted to “hang out” with her.
The Star reports that Meyer resigned July 16 as the agency’s No. 2 official, one day after the intern reported his behaviour to human resources.
Holcomb and DCS Director Terry Stigdon declined the newspaper’s interview requests. However, Holcomb said Thursday that he was “disgusted” after reading about the texts.
