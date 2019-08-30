Indiana governor 'disgusted' by texts official sent intern

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’s “disgusted” by inappropriate text messages that a top official from the state’s child welfare agency sent to a college intern before he abruptly resigned in July.

Holcomb commented on Todd Meyer’s resignation from the state Department of Child Services after The Indianapolis Star published a story Thursday about dozens of personal texts he had sent to the female intern, sometimes late at night and on weekends.

Among other things, he texted that he wanted to “hang out” with her.

The Star reports that Meyer resigned July 16 as the agency’s No. 2 official, one day after the intern reported his behaviour to human resources.

Holcomb and DCS Director Terry Stigdon declined the newspaper’s interview requests. However, Holcomb said Thursday that he was “disgusted” after reading about the texts.

