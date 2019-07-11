Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
White man indicted in killing of black teen over rap music
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 11, 2019 12:44 pm EDT
This undated photo provided by Serina Rides shows her son Elijah Al-Amin. Hundreds of people including Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker spoke out on Twitter this week after Al-Amin, a 17-year-old black youth, was killed at suburban convenience store, allegedly by Michael Adams, a white man who has said he felt threatened by the boy's rap music, on July 4, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz. Adams was charged Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with first-degree murder. (Serina Rides via AP)
PHOENIX — An Arizona prosecutor says a grand jury has returned an indictment charging a white man with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a black youth for playing rap music he said he thought was threatening.
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said Thursday Michael Adams faces charges in the July 4 killing of 17-year-old Elijah Al-Amin at a convenience store in suburban Phoenix.
He did not directly address claims by Adams’ attorney that his client is mentally ill. He also didn’t comment on how Adams’ release from prison on a prior assault conviction was handled. The release occurred two days before the convenience store stabbing.
He sought to clarify that Arizona does not have a statute on hate crime, but noted stiffer penalties can be imposed at sentencing.