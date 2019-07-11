Toronto van attack suspect back in court Thursday

The case of the North York van attack will be back in court on Thursday.

Alek Minassian, 26, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder for allegedly driving a rental van down a Yonge Street sidewalk between Finch and Sheppard avenues last April.

Minassian’s lawyer said both he and the Crown have agreed to a trial without a jury.

Thursday’s proceedings at the University Avenue courthouse are expected to be procedural ahead of a February 2020 trial date.