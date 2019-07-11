Toronto's Bike Share program expands in the east end

Cycling around the city just got easier, especially for people in the east-end.

Mayor John Tory said a record number of people are using Toronto’s Bike Share program so it is expanded to more locations.

More than 1,200 bikes will be added to the Bike Share network.

One of the new stations will be in Dentonia Park, located in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues.

City councillor for that area, Brad Bradford, is an avid cyclist and said this Bike Share station is something the neighbourhood needs.

“There’s a huge appetite to ride bikes to get around the east end, we’re starting to see that,” he explained.

“The proof is in the numbers. It continues to grow year over year. We have more ridership. As it gets more and more frustrating to get around Toronto, this is a great alternative.”

Tory said in the last 12 months the program has seen the most riders it’s had since its inception — since January it’s had more than one-million riders.

People came out in droves to take in the beautiful weather on two wheels on Wednesday.

“Yesterday was the single highest single day of ridership in the history of the program at 13,500,” Tory said.

Tory said one of the problems they face is, much like the TTC and other road infrastructure projects, the Bike Share program doesn’t make money.

He said the city has been trying to find a title sponsor for the bikes but it is proving to be a challenge.