What does a world where we solve climate change look like?
by Claire Brassard
Posted Jul 11, 2019 5:20 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s dramatically different, but not in the ways you’ve likely been told. And that’s the real problem.
The technologies that can help us reach a zero-carbon world exist, and they’re getting cheaper every day. Fossil fuel dependence is vanishing quickly, too. If you examine how far we’ve come in just five years, it’s clear we have the ability to solve this problem, and we can do so in a way that doesn’t require massive changes to the way we live.
So why isn’t that message being shouted from the rooftops? Why aren’t the road maps being implemented? If solving climate change is within our grasp right now…why are so many people acting like it’s already too late?
GUEST: Alanna Mitchell, science journalist, Maclean’s
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
