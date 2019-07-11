Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
N. Korea vows to respond to South's purchase of F-35 jets
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 11, 2019 2:21 am EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea has slammed South Korea for purchasing high-tech U.S. stealth fighters, warning that it will respond by developing unspecified special weapons of its own.
Thursday’s warning comes as North Korean and U.S. officials are expected to soon resume nuclear negotiations to follow up on their leaders’ third meeting at the Korean border late last month.
The North’s Foreign Ministry says it has “no other choice but to develop and test the special armaments to completely destroy the lethal weapons reinforced in South Korea.”
It says South Korea should abandon “the preposterous illusions” that an opportunity for improved inter-Korean ties would come if it follows the U.S.
South Korea is to buy 40 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin by 2021. The first batch of F-35s arrived in March.
The Associated Press
